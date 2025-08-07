Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 Aug 2025 11:49 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 Aug 2025 11:49 AM IST
മീലാദ് മുബാറക് 1500; സൗഹൃദ സംഗമം നാളെtext_fields
News Summary - Milad Mubarak 1500; Friendship meet
മസ്കത്ത്: ഐ.സി.എസ് മസ്കത്ത് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ‘മീലാദ് മുബാറക് 1500’ സൗഹൃദ സംഗമവും അനുസ്മരണവും അസൈബ എം.ആർ.എ ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച 1.30ന് നടക്കും. എ.കെ.കെ തങ്ങൾ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും. അഹ്മദ് ബാഖവി അരൂർ മുഖ്യപ്രഭാഷണം നടത്തും. സഅജ് വ ഒമാൻ, ഹുബ്ബുർറസൂൽ, ഐ.സി.എഫ്, എസ്.ഐ.സി പ്രതിനിധികൾ പങ്കെടുക്കും. ഫോൺ: 90314937.
