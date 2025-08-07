Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    7 Aug 2025 11:49 AM IST
    7 Aug 2025 11:49 AM IST

    മീ​ലാ​ദ് മു​ബാ​റ​ക് 1500; സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സം​ഗ​മം നാ​ളെ

    മീ​ലാ​ദ് മു​ബാ​റ​ക് 1500; സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സം​ഗ​മം നാ​ളെ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഐ.​സി.​എ​സ് മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘മീ​ലാ​ദ് മു​ബാ​റ​ക് 1500’ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സം​ഗ​മ​വും അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ​വും അ​സൈ​ബ എം.​ആ​ർ.​എ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച 1.30ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കും. എ.​കെ.​കെ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് ബാ​ഖ​വി അ​രൂ​ർ മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും. സ​അ​ജ് വ ​ഒ​മാ​ൻ, ഹു​ബ്ബുർറ​സൂ​ൽ, ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ്, എ​സ്.​ഐ.​സി പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. ഫോ​ൺ: 90314937.

