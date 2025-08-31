Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Aug 2025 6:01 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Aug 2025 6:01 PM IST

    നബിദിനം; സെപ്റ്റംബർ ഏഴിന് ഒമാനിൽ പൊതുഅവധി

    മസ്കത്ത്: നബിദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് സെപ്റ്റംബർ ഏഴിന് ഒമാനിൽ പൊത​ുഅവധിയായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.വാരാന്ത്യ ദിനങ്ങളുൾപ്പെടെ തുടർച്ചയായി മൂന്ന് ദിവസം അവധി ലഭിക്ക​ും. പൊതു-സ്വകാര്യമേഖലയിലുള്ളവർക്ക് അവധി ബാധകമാണ്. സെപ്റ്റംബർ അഞ്ചിനാണ് ഒമാനിലെ നിബിദിനാഘോഷം.

    TAGS:public holidayGulf NewsOman Newsmilad day
    News Summary - Milad Day September 7th a public holiday in Oman
