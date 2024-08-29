Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Aug 2024 5:58 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Aug 2024 5:58 AM GMT

    മീ​ലാ​ദ് കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നാ​ളെ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഐ.സി.എസ് മസ്കത്ത് ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിലുള്ള മീ​ലാ​ദ് കാ​മ്പ​യിന് നാളെ തുടക്കമാകും. വൈ​കീട്ട് ആറുമണിക്ക് സ​മാഈലിലാണ് ഉദ്ഘാടന പരിപാടി. 27നാണ് കാമ്പയിൻ സമാപിക്കുക. സ​മാ​പ​ന സ​മ്മേ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ മൗ​ലാ​നാ ന​ജീ​ബ് മൗ​ല​വി പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Oman NewsMilad campaignICS Muscat
    News Summary - Milad campaign
