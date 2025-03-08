Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 March 2025 12:55 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 March 2025 12:55 PM IST
വാഹനങ്ങൾ നശിപ്പിക്കൽ,മോഷണം; പ്രവാസി പിടിയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Migrant worker caught by police for criminal activities in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റുകളിൽ 13 വാഹനങ്ങൾ നശിപ്പിക്കുകയും പണം മോഷ്ടിക്കുകയും ചെയ്ത സംഭവത്തിൽ പ്രവാസിയെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
ഏഷ്യൻ രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽനിന്നുള്ളവരാണ് പിടിയിലായത്. ഇയാക്കെതിരെയുള്ള നിയമ നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിച്ച് വരികയാണെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story