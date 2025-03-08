Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    8 March 2025 12:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    8 March 2025 12:55 PM IST

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്ക​ൽ,മോ​ഷ​ണം; പ്ര​വാ​സി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്ക​ൽ,മോ​ഷ​ണം; പ്ര​വാ​സി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ൽ 13 വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും പ​ണം മോ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള​വ​രാ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ച്ച് വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Crime NewsOman Newstheft case
    Migrant worker caught by police for criminal activities in Oman
