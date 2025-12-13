Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    13 Dec 2025 1:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Dec 2025 1:45 PM IST

    ആകാശത്ത് ഉൽക്കാവർഷം ഇന്ന് കാണാം

    ആകാശത്ത് ഉൽക്കാവർഷം ഇന്ന് കാണാം
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​ൻ ആ​കാ​ശ​ത്ത് ജെ​മി​നി​ഡ് ഉ​ൽ​ക്കാ​വ​ർ​ഷം ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി മു​ത​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ വ​രെ ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കാം.

    മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​ൽ 120 ഉ​ൽ​ക്ക​ക​ൾ വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് വ​ർ​ഷി​ക്കു​ക. ച​ന്ദ്രോ​ദ​യ​ത്തി​ന് മു​മ്പു​ള്ള സ​മ​യ​ത്താ​ണ് മി​ക​ച്ച രീ​തി​യി​ൽ ഇ​വ കാ​ണാ​നാ​കു​ക​യെ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​ൻ അ​സ്ട്രോ​ണ​മി​ക്ക​ൽ സൊ​സൈ​റ​റി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഫൈ​ത്ത​ൺ 3200 എ​ന്ന ഛിന്ന​ഗ്ര​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​വ​ശി​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ മൂ​ല​മാ​ണ് ഉ​ൽ​ക്കാ​വ​ർ​ഷം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും മ​നോ​ഹ​ര ജ്യോ​തി​ശാ​സ്ത്ര സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നാ​ണ് ജെ​മി​നി​ഡ് ഉ​ൽ​ക്കാ​വ​ർ​ഷം.

