ആകാശത്ത് ഉൽക്കാവർഷം ഇന്ന് കാണാം

Posted Ondate_range 13 Dec 2025 1:45 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Dec 2025 1:45 PM IST
ആകാശത്ത് ഉൽക്കാവർഷം ഇന്ന് കാണാംtext_fields
Meteor shower to be visible in the sky today
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാൻ ആകാശത്ത് ജെമിനിഡ് ഉൽക്കാവർഷം ശനിയാഴ്ച രാത്രി മുതൽ ഞായറാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ വരെ ദർശിക്കാം.
മണിക്കൂറിൽ 120 ഉൽക്കകൾ വരെയാണ് വർഷിക്കുക. ചന്ദ്രോദയത്തിന് മുമ്പുള്ള സമയത്താണ് മികച്ച രീതിയിൽ ഇവ കാണാനാകുകയെന്ന് ഒമാൻ അസ്ട്രോണമിക്കൽ സൊസൈററി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
ഫൈത്തൺ 3200 എന്ന ഛിന്നഗ്രഹത്തിൽ നിന്നുള്ള അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങൾ മൂലമാണ് ഉൽക്കാവർഷം ഉണ്ടാകുന്നത്.
വർഷത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും മനോഹര ജ്യോതിശാസ്ത്ര സംഭവങ്ങളിലൊന്നാണ് ജെമിനിഡ് ഉൽക്കാവർഷം.
