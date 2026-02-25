Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Feb 2026 11:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Feb 2026 11:35 AM IST

    എം.ഇ.എസ് എൻജി. കോളജ്‌ അലുംനി ഒമാൻ ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം

    ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ്‌ എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റി​ങ് കോ​ള​ജ് പൂ​ർ​വ

    വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്‌: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ്‌ എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റി​ങ് കോ​ള​ജ് കു​റ്റി​പ്പു​റം പൂ​ർ​വ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്‌​ച അ​ൽ ഖു​വൈ​റി​ലെ ഇ​മ്പീ​രി​യ​ൽ കി​ച്ച​ൻ റ​സ്റ്റോ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. കോ​ള​ജി​ലെ ആ​ദ്യ ബാ​ച്ച് ആ​യ 1998 മു​ത​ൽ 2024 വ​രെ ഉ​ള്ള പൂ​ർ​വ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളും അ​വ​രു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​ണ്‌ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​ത്തു​ചേ​ർ​ന്ന​ത്‌.

    TAGS:OmanIftar gatheringCollege AlumniMES Engineering College
