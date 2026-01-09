Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightആണ്ടനുസ്മരണം ഇന്ന്
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Jan 2026 1:04 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jan 2026 1:04 PM IST

    ആണ്ടനുസ്മരണം ഇന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ആണ്ടനുസ്മരണം ഇന്ന്
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഐ.​സി.​എ​സ് മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഘ​ട​കം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആണ്ടനു​സ്മ​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി ​വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച സീ​ബി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. എ.​കെ.​കെ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും.സ​ഈ​ദ് ദാ​റാ​നി, വി.​വി. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newsmemorialgulf
    News Summary - Memorial Day today
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X