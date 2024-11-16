Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    date_range 16 Nov 2024 12:51 AM GMT
    date_range 16 Nov 2024 12:51 AM GMT

    യോ​ഗം ചേ​ർ​ന്നു

    നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഫോ​ർ ഫാ​മി​ലി അ​ഫ​യേ​ഴ്‌​സി​ന്‍റെ ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത് യോ​ഗം ചേ​ർ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഫോ​ർ ഫാ​മി​ലി അ​ഫ​യേ​ഴ്‌​സി​ന്‍റെ ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത് യോ​ഗം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ചേ​ർ​ന്നു. ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ചെ​യ​ർ​പേ​ഴ്‌​സ​ണാ​യ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക വി​ക​സ​ന മ​ന്ത്രി ഡോ ​ലൈ​ല ബി​ൻ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ന​ജ്ജാ​റി​ന്‍റെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു യോ​ഗം. ജു​വ​നൈ​ൽ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​വ്യൂ, ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്യ​ൽ എ​ന്നീ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലെ സ്പെ​ഷ്യ​ലി​സ്റ്റു​ക​ളു​ടെ ദേ​ശീ​യ ടീ​മി​ന്‍റെ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണം, മ​റ്റു വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ നി​ര​വ​ധി കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ യോ​ഗം ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്തു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Oman News
    News Summary - meeting organised
