16 Nov 2024 12:51 AM GMT
16 Nov 2024 12:51 AM GMT
News Summary - meeting organised
മസ്കത്ത്: നാഷനൽ കമ്മിറ്റി ഫോർ ഫാമിലി അഫയേഴ്സിന്റെ ഈ വർഷത്തെ രണ്ടാമത് യോഗം കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം ചേർന്നു. കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ ചെയർപേഴ്സണായ സാമൂഹിക വികസന മന്ത്രി ഡോ ലൈല ബിൻ അഹമ്മദ് അൽ നജ്ജാറിന്റെ അധ്യക്ഷതയിലായിരുന്നു യോഗം. ജുവനൈൽ ഇന്റർവ്യൂ, ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യൽ എന്നീ മേഖലകളിലെ സ്പെഷ്യലിസ്റ്റുകളുടെ ദേശീയ ടീമിന്റെ രൂപവത്കരണം, മറ്റു വിഷയങ്ങൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ നിരവധി കാര്യങ്ങൾ യോഗം ചർച്ച ചെയ്തു.
