Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Jan 2025 12:06 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jan 2025 12:06 PM IST

    രാ​ജ​കീ​യ പ്ര​ശം​സ മെ​ഡ​ലു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു

    രാ​ജ​കീ​യ പ്ര​ശം​സ മെ​ഡ​ലു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു
    രാ​ജ​കീ​യ പ്ര​ശം​സ മെ​ഡ​ലു​ക​ൾ റോ​യ​ൽ കോ​ർ​ട്ട് അ​ഫ​യേ​ഴ്‌​സ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ നാ​സ​ർ ഹ​മൂ​ദ് അ​ൽ കി​ന്ദി സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖി​ന്റെ സ്ഥാ​നാ​രോ​ഹ​ണ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി രാ​ജ​കീ​യ പ്ര​ശം​സ മെ​ഡ​ലു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

    മി​ക​ച്ച പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​വും സേ​വ​ന​വും ചെ​യ്ത​തി​ന് റോ​യ​ൽ കോ​ർ​ട്ട് അ​ഫ​യേ​ഴ്‌​സി​ലെ വി​ശി​ഷ്ട ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ, നോ​ൺ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് മെ​ഡ​ലു​ക​ൾ ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. റോ​യ​ൽ കോ​ർ​ട്ട് അ​ഫ​യേ​ഴ്‌​സ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ നാ​സ​ർ ഹ​മൂ​ദ് അ​ൽ കി​ന്ദി​യാ​ണ് മെ​ഡ​ലു​ക​ൾ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:MedalsRCA officers
