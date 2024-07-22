Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 July 2024 9:46 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 22 July 2024 9:46 AM GMT
കാറുകൾക്ക് ത്രിദിന ഓഫറുമായി മസ്ദ ഒമാൻtext_fields
News Summary - Mazda Oman with a three-day offer for cars
മസ്കത്ത്: പ്രമുഖ വാഹന നിർമാണ കമ്പനിയായ മസ്ദ ഉപഭോക്താക്കൾക്കായി മൂന്നു ദിവത്തെ പ്രത്യേക ഓഫർ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. മസ്ദ 6 മോഡൽ കാറിന് 8,666 റിയാലും മസ്ദ സി.എക്സ് 9 മോഡലിന് 12,999 റിയാലുമാണ് ഓഫർ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്. ജൂൺ 24വരെയായിരിക്കും ഈ ഓഫർ ആനൂകൂല്യം ലഭിക്കുകയെന്ന് മാനേജ്മെന്റ് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കായി അടുത്തുള്ള മസ്ദ ഷോറൂം സന്ദർശിക്കാം. ഫോൺ: 92888005.
