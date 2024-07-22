Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 July 2024 9:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 July 2024 9:46 AM GMT

    കാറുകൾക്ക്​ ത്രിദിന ഓഫറുമായി മസ്​ദ ഒമാൻ

    Mazzda Oman
    മസ്കത്ത്​: പ്രമുഖ വാഹന നിർമാണ കമ്പനിയായ മസ്​ദ ഉപഭോക്​താക്കൾക്കായി​ മൂന്നു ദിവത്തെ പ്രത്യേക ഓഫർ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. മസ്​ദ 6 മോഡൽ കാറിന്​ 8,666 റിയാലും മസ്​ദ സി.എക്സ്​ 9 മോഡലിന്​ 12,999 റിയാലുമാണ്​ ഓഫർ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്​. ജൂൺ 24വരെയായിരിക്കും ഈ ഓഫർ ആനൂകൂല്യം ലഭിക്കുകയെന്ന്​ മാനേജ്​മെന്‍റ്​ ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കായി അടുത്തുള്ള മസ്ദ ഷോറൂം സന്ദർശിക്കാം. ഫോൺ: 92888005.

    News Summary - Mazda Oman with a three-day offer for cars
