‘പെരുന്നാളിനായി മാർച്ച് ശമ്പളം നേരത്തെ നൽകണം’

Posted Ondate_range 9 March 2026 12:03 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 March 2026 12:03 PM IST
News Summary - 'March salary should be paid early for the festive season'
മസ്കത്ത്: ഈദ് അൽ ഫിത്വർ ആഘോഷത്തെ മുൻനിർത്തി മാർച്ച് മാസത്തിലെ തൊഴിലാളികളുടെ ശമ്പളം മാർച്ച് 18 നകം നിർബന്ധമായും വിതരണം ചെയ്യണമെന്ന് ഒമാൻ തൊഴിൽ മന്ത്രാലയം സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലയിലെ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് നിർദേശം നൽകി.
ഒമാൻ തൊഴിൽ നിയമവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പട്ട രാജഉത്തരവിലെ 53/2023 പ്രകാരം ഈദുൽ ഫിത്വർ അടുത്തുവരുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് നിർദേശം. പെരുന്നാൾ ആഘോഷങ്ങൾക്ക് മുന്നോടിയായി തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് സാമ്പത്തിക സൗകര്യം ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്നതിനായി ശമ്പള വിതരണം വേഗത്തിലാക്കണമെന്ന് മന്ത്രാലയം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
