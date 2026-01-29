Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 29 Jan 2026 12:39 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Jan 2026 12:39 PM IST
മന്നം ജയന്തി ആഘോഷം മാർച്ച് 27ന്text_fields
News Summary - Mannam Jayanti Celebration on March 27
സലാല: എൻ.എസ്.എസ് സലാല മന്നം ജയന്തി ആഘോഷം മാർച്ച് 27ന് നടക്കും. സുൽത്താൻ ഖാബൂസ് യൂത്ത് കോപ്ലക്സിൽ വൈകിട്ട് ആറിനാണ് പരിപാടി. നാട്ടിൽ നിന്നെത്തുന്ന സംഗീത ബ്രാന്റ് അരോഹിയും സലാലയിലെ കലാകാരന്മാരും കലാപരിപാടിക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകും.
പരിപാടിയുടെ പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം നടന്നു. ഭാരവാഹികളായ ദിൽരാജ് നായർ, മണികണ്ഠൻ നായർ, ഷിജു നമ്പ്യാർ തുടങ്ങിയവർ സംബന്ധിച്ചു.
