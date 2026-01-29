Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jan 2026 12:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jan 2026 12:39 PM IST

    മ​ന്നം ജ​യ​ന്തി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം മാ​ർ​ച്ച്‌ 27ന്

    മ​ന്നം ജ​യ​ന്തി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം മാ​ർ​ച്ച്‌ 27ന്
    എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്‌.​എ​സ്‌ സ​ലാ​ല മ​ന്നം ജ​യ​ന്തി ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ​സ​ലാ​ല: എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്‌.​എ​സ്‌ സ​ലാ​ല മ​ന്നം ജ​യ​ന്തി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം മാ​ർ​ച്ച്‌ 27ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കും. സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഖാ​ബൂ​സ്‌ യൂ​ത്ത്‌ കോ​പ്ല​ക്സി​ൽ വൈ​കി​ട്ട്‌ ആ​റി​നാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി. നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ന്നെ​ത്തു​ന്ന സം​ഗീ​ത ബ്രാ​ന്റ്‌ അ​രോ​ഹി​യും സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ലെ ക​ലാ​കാ​ര​ന്മാ​രും ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക്‌ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കും.

    പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ന​ട​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ ദി​ൽ​രാ​ജ്‌ നാ​യ​ർ, മ​ണി​ക​ണ്ഠ​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ, ഷി​ജു ന​മ്പ്യാ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

