Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    19 Jan 2026 2:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Jan 2026 2:10 PM IST

    ജബൽ ശംസിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയയാളെ ഹെലികോപ്ടറിൽ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി

    ജബൽ ശംസിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയയാളെ ഹെലികോപ്ടറിൽ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി
    മസ്കത്ത്: അൽ ഹംറ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ജബൽ ശംസിൽ മലകയറ്റത്തിനിടെ ക്ഷീണവും അസ്വസ്ഥതയും അനുഭവപ്പെട്ട സഞ്ചാരിയെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് എയർ വിങ് ഹെലികോപ്ടറിൽ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനത്തിന് ശേഷം ഇയാളെ ചികിത്സക്കായി സുൽത്താൻ ഖാബൂസ് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയതായി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

