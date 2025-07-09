Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_right...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 9 July 2025 9:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 July 2025 9:54 AM IST

    പാ​റ​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ട​ലി​ലേ​ക്ക് വീ​ണ​യാ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പാ​റ​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ട​ലി​ലേ​ക്ക് വീ​ണ​യാ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സൂ​റി​ൽ പാ​റ​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ട​ലി​ലേ​ക്ക് വീ​ണ​യാ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സൂ​റി​ൽ പാ​റ​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ട​ലി​ലേ​ക്ക് വീ​ണ​യാ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു. ഷി​യാ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.

    തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ​യി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ (സി.​ഡി.​എ.​എ) വ​കു​പ്പി​ലെ ജ​ല ര​ക്ഷ സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് ര​ക്ഷാ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​യാ​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര വൈ​ദ്യ​സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ ശേ​ഷം ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി​യ​താ​യി സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:seafallingman rescuedCliff
    News Summary - Man rescued after falling into the sea from a cliff
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X