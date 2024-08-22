Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    സ്വ​ർ​ണ​വും പ​ണ​വും ക​ഠാ​ര​ക​ളും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​യാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    stealing items
    പ്ര​തി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ മോ​ഷ​ണ മു​ത​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സ്വ​ർ​ണ​വും വി​ല​പി​ടി​പ്പു​ള്ള ക​ഠാ​ര​ക​ളും പ​ണ​വും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച ഒ​രാ​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​താ​യി ഒ​മാ​ൻ റോ​യ​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ്. നോ​ർ​ത്ത് അ​ൽ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സി​നാ​വ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​തെ​ന്നും പ്ര​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsStealing MoneyCriem News
    News Summary - Man arrested for stealing gold and cash
