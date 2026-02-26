Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    26 Feb 2026 11:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    26 Feb 2026 11:04 AM IST

    ബു​റൈ​മി​യി​ൽ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ സാ​മ​ഗ്രി​ക​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​യാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    ബു​റൈ​മി​യി​ൽ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ സാ​മ​ഗ്രി​ക​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​യാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ബു​റൈ​മി വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ സാ​മ​ഗ്രി​ക​ൾ വി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ട​ക​ളി​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​യാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. ര​ണ്ട് വ്യാ​പാ​ര​സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന മോ​ഷ​ണ പ​ര​മ്പ​ര​ക്ക് പി​ന്നാ​ലെ​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​തെ​ന്ന് ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Man arrested for stealing construction materials in Buraimi
