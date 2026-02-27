Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Feb 2026 11:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Feb 2026 11:46 AM IST

    ക​ട​ക​ളി​ൽ ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​യാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    ക​ട​ക​ളി​ൽ ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​യാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന​യി​ൽ ക​ട​ക​ളി​ൽ ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​ന്ന​യാ​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. അ​റ​ബ് പൗ​ര​നാ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. വാ​ണി​ജ്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ലെ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​ന്റെ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ തി​രി​ച്ച് ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ളു​ടെ രീ​തി. ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന മൂ​ല്യ​മു​ള്ള നോ​ട്ട് കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​താ​യി ന​ടി​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ്. പ്ര​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Man arrested for shoplifting
