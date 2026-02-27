Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
News Summary - Man arrested for shoplifting
മസ്കത്ത്: തെക്കൻ ബാത്തിനയിൽ കടകളിൽ തട്ടിപ്പ് നടത്തിവന്നയാളെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. അറബ് പൗരനാണ് പിടിയിലായത്. വാണിജ്യ സ്ഥാപനത്തിലെ ജീവനക്കാരന്റെ ശ്രദ്ധ തിരിച്ച് തട്ടിപ്പ് നടത്തുകയാണ് ഇയാളുടെ രീതി. ഉയർന്ന മൂല്യമുള്ള നോട്ട് കൈമാറിയതായി നടിച്ചായിരുന്നു തട്ടിപ്പ്. പ്രതിക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടി പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് ആർ.ഒ.പി അറിയിച്ചു.
