Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 May 2025 9:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 May 2025 9:49 AM IST

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ​യി​ട്ട​യാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ച വാ​ഹ​നം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ ലി​വ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ​യി​ട്ട സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പൗ​ര​നെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് മ​നഃ​പൂ​ർ​വം തീ​യി​ടു​ക​യും അ​തു​വ​ഴി സ്വ​ത്ത് നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​രു​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​തി​ന് വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്.നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ആ​ർ‌.​ഒ.​പി കൂ​ട്ടി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Man ArrestedOmanCrimeFire Breakout
