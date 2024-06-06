കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശിനി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
6 Jun 2024
6 Jun 2024
കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശിനി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Malayali youth dies in oman
മസ്കത്ത്: കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശിനിയായ യുവതി ഒമാനിലെ ഇബ്രയില് നിര്യാതയായി. കൂട്ടാലിട, ജനനി നഗര് ഷെറിന് മന്സിലില് ഷെഹിന ഹഷീര് (31) ആണ് അല് കാബില് മുദൈരിബിലെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെ മരണപ്പെട്ടത്.
ഭര്ത്താവ്: ഹഷീര് സലീം. മകന്: മിറാന്. പിതാവ്: ശരീഫ്. മാതാവ്: നൂര്ജഹാന്. മസ്കത്തിലെ ഖൗല ആശുപത്രി മോര്ച്ചറിയില് സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം നടപടികള് പൂര്ത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവര് അറിയിച്ചു.
