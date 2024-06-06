Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightകൊല്ലം സ്വദേശിനി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Jun 2024 5:05 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Jun 2024 5:05 PM GMT

    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശിനി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശിനി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
    cancel

    മസ്‌കത്ത്: കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശിനിയായ യുവതി ഒമാനിലെ ഇബ്രയില്‍ നിര്യാതയായി. കൂട്ടാലിട, ജനനി നഗര്‍ ഷെറിന്‍ മന്‍സിലില്‍ ഷെഹിന ഹഷീര്‍ (31) ആണ് അല്‍ കാബില്‍ മുദൈരിബിലെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത്​ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെ മരണപ്പെട്ടത്.

    ഭര്‍ത്താവ്: ഹഷീര്‍ സലീം. മകന്‍: മിറാന്‍. പിതാവ്: ശരീഫ്. മാതാവ്: നൂര്‍ജഹാന്‍. മസ്‌കത്തിലെ ഖൗല ആശുപത്രി മോര്‍ച്ചറിയില്‍ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം നടപടികള്‍ പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവര്‍ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:obituaryKollam NewsOman News
    News Summary - Malayali youth dies in oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick