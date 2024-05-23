Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 23 May 2024 1:32 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 23 May 2024 1:32 PM GMT
മലയാളി പിഞ്ചുബാലിക ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Malayali three months girl passed away in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: മലയാളി പിഞ്ചുബാലിക ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ഇടുക്കി മരിയാപുരം എംബ്രയിൽ വീട്ടിൽ റോബിൻസ് ജോസഫിന്റെ മൂന്നു മാസം പ്രായമുള്ള മകൾ എസ്സ മരിയ റോബിൻ ആണ് സുഹാറിൽ മരിച്ചത്. മാതാവ്: ജിൻസി തോമസ്. ഒരു സഹോദരനുണ്ട്. നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിച്ച് കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകർ പറഞ്ഞു.
