Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമലയാളി പിഞ്ചുബാലിക...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 23 May 2024 1:32 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 May 2024 1:32 PM GMT

    മലയാളി പിഞ്ചുബാലിക ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Essa Maria Robin
    cancel

    മസ്കത്ത്​: മലയാളി പിഞ്ചുബാലിക ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ഇടുക്കി മരിയാപുരം എംബ്രയിൽ വീട്ടിൽ റോബിൻസ് ജോസഫിന്‍റെ മൂന്നു​ മാസം പ്രായമുള്ള മകൾ എസ്സ മരിയ റോബിൻ ആണ്​ സുഹാറിൽ മരിച്ചത്​. മാതാവ്: ജിൻസി തോമസ്. ഒരു സഹോദരനുണ്ട്​. നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിച്ച്​ കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണെന്ന്​ സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകർ പറഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:obituaryMalayaligirl
    News Summary - Malayali three months girl passed away in Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick