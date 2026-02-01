Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    1 Feb 2026 12:48 PM IST
    1 Feb 2026 12:48 PM IST

    മസ്കത്തിൽ മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥി കെട്ടിടത്തിൽനിന്നു വീണു മരിച്ചനിലയിൽ

    ഇടുക്കി തൊടുപുഴ സ്വദേശി ബേസിൽ ജോർജ് (12) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്
    മസ്കത്തിൽ മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥി കെട്ടിടത്തിൽനിന്നു വീണു മരിച്ചനിലയിൽ
    മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്തിൽ മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥിയെ താമസസ്ഥലത്തെ കെട്ടിടത്തിൽനിന്നു വീണു മരിച്ചനിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. ഇടുക്കി തൊടുപുഴ അമയപ്ര ഉടുമ്പന്നൂർ സ്വദേശി ജോർജ് മെക്കാട്ടിൽ ബിനുവിന്റെയും ബിന്ദു ​ജോർജിന്റെയും മകൻ ബേസിൽ ജോർജ് (12) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. വാദി കബീർ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂളിലെ ഏഴാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥിയാണ്. വാദി കബീറിലെ അപാർട്ട്മെന്റ് കെട്ടിടത്തിലാണ് സംഭവം. ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച് കൂടുതൽ അന്വേഷണം നടന്നുവരികയാണ്. മൃതദേഹം തുടർനടപടികൾക്കായി ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

    TAGS:Death NewsMuscatMalayali studentIdukki Native
    News Summary - Malayali student falls to his death from building in Muscat
