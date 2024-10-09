Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    9 Oct 2024 1:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Oct 2024 1:17 AM GMT

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി മം​സ് ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    onam 2024
    മ​ല​യാ​ളി മം​സ് സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    സ​ലാ​ല: മ​ല​യാ​ളി മം​സ് സ​ലാ​ല സം​ഹ​രം വി​ല്ലേ​ജി​ൽ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. വി​വി​ധ ഓ​ണ​ക്ക​ളി​ക​ളും മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​ട​ന്നു. നൂ​റി​ല​ധി​കം കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. റോ​ഷി​മ, കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ രേ​ഖ, റെ​ജി​ഷ, സ​ന്ധ്യ, ലി​ന​റ്റ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Oman News Onam 2024
