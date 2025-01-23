Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 23 Jan 2025 11:29 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Jan 2025 11:29 AM IST
മലയാളി മോംസ് വാർഷികാഘോഷം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Malayali Moms Anniversary celebration
സലാല: മലയാളി മോംസ് മിഡിൽ ഈസ്റ്റിന്റെ ഏഴാമത് വാർഷികാഘോഷം ഗാർഡൻസ് ഹോട്ടലിൽ നടന്നു. ഡോ. സുമ മറിയം പരിപാടി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. കോഒാർഡിനേറ്റർ രോഷിമ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു.
മലയാളി അമ്മമാരുടെ വ്യത്യസ്തങ്ങളായ കലാ കായിക പരിപാടികൾ നടന്നു. സരിത, രജിഷ, രേഖ, സന്ധ്യ ,ലിനറ്റ് എന്നിവർ പരിപാടികൾക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകി. ആതിര,വിന്നി എന്നിവരാണ് പരിപാടി നിയന്ത്രിച്ചത്. നിരവധി പേർ സംബന്ധിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story