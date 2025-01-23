Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jan 2025 11:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jan 2025 11:29 AM IST

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി മോം​സ് വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി മോം​സ് വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    മ​ല​യാ​ളി മോം​സ് സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    സ​ലാ​ല: മ​ല​യാ​ളി മോം​സ് മി​ഡി​ൽ ഈ​സ്റ്റി​ന്റെ ഏ​ഴാ​മ​ത് വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഗാ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ​സ് ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. ഡോ. ​സു​മ മ​റി​യം പ​രി​പാ​ടി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. കോ​ഒാ​ർ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ രോ​ഷി​മ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​മ്മ​മാ​രു​ടെ വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ക​ലാ കാ​യി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു. സ​രി​ത, ര​ജി​ഷ, രേ​ഖ, സ​ന്ധ്യ ,ലി​ന​റ്റ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. ആ​തി​ര,വി​ന്നി എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ച​ത്. നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsMalayali Moms
