Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    2 Nov 2024 11:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Nov 2024 11:27 AM GMT

    മലയാളി വീട്ടമ്മ സലാലയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    മലയാളി വീട്ടമ്മ സലാലയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
    സലാല: മലയാളി വീട്ടമ്മ സലാലയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാത്തെ തുടർന്ന് നിര്യാതയായി.ഇടുക്കി കാഞ്ചിയാർ നരിയമ്പാറ സ്വദേശിനി കുമാരി രാജപ്പൻ (62) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    പിതാവ്. എൻ. രാജപ്പൻ. പരേതനായ രാജപ്പനാണ് ഭർത്താവ്. മക്കൾ: അനു(നഴ്സസ്, സലാല), അജിത എൻ.രാജപ്പൻ. മ്യതദേഹം ഖിംജിയുടെ ഉടമസ്ഥതയിലുള്ള റൈസൂത്തിലെ ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ സംസ്കരിച്ചതായി കോൺസുലാർ ഏജന്റ് ഡോ.കെ. സനാതനൻ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf Obituary
