Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 25 March 2025 8:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 March 2025 8:36 PM IST

    കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം നാട്ടിൽ നിന്നെത്തിയ മലയാളി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    മസ്കത്ത്: കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം നാട്ടിൽനിന്നെത്തിയ മലയാളി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ആലപ്പുഴ ജില്ലയിലെ ചെങ്ങന്നൂരിനടുത്ത് ബുധനൂർ സ്വദേശി വിശ്വാസ് കുമാർ (38) ആണ് മസ്കത്തലെ ഗാലയിൽ മരിച്ചത്.

    പിതാവ്: രാധാകൃഷ്ണൻ നായർ. റോയൽ ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Malayali death news
    News Summary - Malayali died in Oman
