Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Dec 2025 5:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Dec 2025 5:38 PM IST

    മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരണപ്പെട്ടു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരണപ്പെട്ടു
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മസ്‌കത്ത്: മലപ്പുറം തിരൂർ ബി.പി. അങ്ങാടി കണ്ണംകുളം വെളിയങ്ങൽ ഹൗസിൽ മൊയ്തീൻകുട്ടിയുടെ മകൻ അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ (62) ഒമാനിലെ ബൂ അലിയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരണപ്പെട്ടു.

    -ബൂ അലിയിൽ സൂപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. മാതാവ്: ഉമിരിയ. ഭാര്യ ഷംസീല. ഒമ്പതാം ക്ലാസിൽ പഠിക്കുന്ന മകളുണ്ട്. ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മയ്യത്തിന്റെ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾക്ക്‌ ശേഷം നാട്ടിലേക്ക്‌ കൊണ്ട്‌ പോകുമെന്ന് കെഎംസിസി നേതാക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:diesNativeOmanMalappuram
    News Summary - Malappuram native dies of heart attack in Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X