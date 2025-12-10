മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരണപ്പെട്ടു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
10 Dec 2025 5:38 PM IST
10 Dec 2025 5:38 PM IST
മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരണപ്പെട്ടുtext_fields
News Summary - Malappuram native dies of heart attack in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: മലപ്പുറം തിരൂർ ബി.പി. അങ്ങാടി കണ്ണംകുളം വെളിയങ്ങൽ ഹൗസിൽ മൊയ്തീൻകുട്ടിയുടെ മകൻ അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ (62) ഒമാനിലെ ബൂ അലിയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരണപ്പെട്ടു.
-ബൂ അലിയിൽ സൂപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. മാതാവ്: ഉമിരിയ. ഭാര്യ ഷംസീല. ഒമ്പതാം ക്ലാസിൽ പഠിക്കുന്ന മകളുണ്ട്. ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മയ്യത്തിന്റെ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകുമെന്ന് കെഎംസിസി നേതാക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
