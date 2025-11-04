Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    4 Nov 2025 10:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    4 Nov 2025 10:17 AM IST

    മ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ മ​ര​ിച്ചു

    മ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ മ​ര​ിച്ചു
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​ല​പ്പു​റം വേ​ങ്ങ​ര ക​ണ്ണ​മം​ഗ​ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പ​ക്കി​ഡ​രി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് കു​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഖാ​ദ​ർ (67) ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. മാ​താ​വ്: ക​ദി​യ​കു​ട്ടി. ഭാ​ര്യ: റ​സി​യ. മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ലെ ഖൗ​ള ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി മോ​ർ​ച്ച​റി​യി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​യ്യി​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽമ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ മ​ര​ിച്ചു തു​ട​ർ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    X