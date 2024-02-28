ഹൃദയാഘാതം; ​ മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
28 Feb 2024
28 Feb 2024
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Malappuram native died in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. വള്ളിക്കുന്നിലെ അരിമ്പ്രതൊടി മുഹമ്മദ് ഹനീഫ (52) ആണ് സുഹാറിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ടത്. പിതാവ്: അലവി. മാതാവ്: ആമിന. ഭാര്യ: സൈറ ബാനു. ഐ.സി.എഫി.ന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ തുടർ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹംനാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
