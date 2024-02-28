Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 28 Feb 2024 3:07 PM GMT
    date_range 28 Feb 2024 3:07 PM GMT

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; ​ മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    മസ്കത്ത്​: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന്​ മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. വള്ളിക്കുന്നിലെ അരിമ്പ്രതൊടി മുഹമ്മദ് ഹനീഫ (52) ആണ്​ സുഹാറിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ടത്​. പിതാവ്​: അലവി. മാതാവ്: ആമിന. ഭാര്യ: സൈറ ബാനു. ഐ.സി.എഫി.ന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ തുടർ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹംനാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.


    News Summary - Malappuram native died in Oman
