Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസു​ഹാ​റി​ല്‍...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 7:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 7:33 AM GMT

    സു​ഹാ​റി​ല്‍ വെ​യ​ര്‍ഹൗ​സി​ല്‍ വ​ന്‍ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സു​ഹാ​റി​ല്‍ വെ​യ​ര്‍ഹൗ​സി​ല്‍ വ​ന്‍ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വ​ട​ക്ക​ന്‍ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സു​ഹാ​ര്‍ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ വെ​യ​ര്‍ഹൗ​സി​ല്‍ വ​ന്‍ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ക​മ്പ​നി​യു​ടെ വെ​യ​ര്‍ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. വ​ന്‍ നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ടം ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്കു​ന്നു. ബാ​ത്തി​ന യൂ​നി​റ്റ് അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ എ​ത്തി ഏ​റെ പാ​ടു​പ്പെ​ട്ടാ​ണ് തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ച​ത്. നി​ര​വ​ധി സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട കാ​ര​ണം അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsWarehouseFire
    News Summary - Major fire breaks out in warehouse in Suhar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick