    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    7 March 2025 11:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    7 March 2025 11:05 AM IST

    മൈ​ത അ​ല്‍ മ​ഹ്‌​റൂ​ഖി യു​​ക്രെ​യ്നി​ലെ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ര്‍

    മൈ​ത അ​ല്‍ മ​ഹ്‌​റൂ​ഖി യു​​ക്രെ​യ്നി​ലെ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ര്‍
    മൈ​ത സൈ​ഫ് അ​ല്‍ മ​ഹ്‌​റൂ​ഖി

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: മൈ​ത സൈ​ഫ് അ​ല്‍ മ​ഹ്‌​റൂ​ഖി​യെ യു​​ക്രെ​യ്നി​ലെ നോ​ൺ റ​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​റാ​യി നി​യ​മി​ച്ച് സു​ല്‍ത്താ​ന്‍ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ന്‍ താ​രി​ക് രാ​ജ​കീ​യ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ചു. നി​ല​വി​ല്‍ ജ​ര്‍മ​നി​യി​ലെ ഒ​മാ​ന്റെ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​റാ​യി സേ​വ​നം അ​നു​ഷ്ഠി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് മൈ​ത അ​ല്‍ മ​ഹ്‌​റൂ​ഖി.

