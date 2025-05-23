Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 23 May 2025 11:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 May 2025 11:47 AM IST

    മ​ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി കോ​ള​ജ് പൂ​ർ​വ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    govt college madampally
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി കോ​ള​ജ് പൂ​ർ​വ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഒ​രു കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ആ​ലോ​ചി​ക്കു​ന്നു.​താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള പൂ​ർ​വ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ 9987 1660 വാ​ട്സാ​പ്പ് ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​മെ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsOman NewsAlumni AssociationMadappally College Alumni
    News Summary - Madappally College alumni association forms
