മബേല സൗഹൃദ വേദി സമൂഹ നോമ്പുതുറ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 15 March 2026 8:05 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 March 2026 8:05 PM IST
മബേല സൗഹൃദ വേദി സമൂഹ നോമ്പുതുറ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Mabela Friendship Forum organized a community fast
മബേല: മബേല സൗഹൃദ വേദിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ മബേല സനയ്യയിൽ സമൂഹ നോമ്പുതുറ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. കഴിഞ്ഞ കുറെ വർഷമായി നോമ്പുതുറ സജീവമായി നടത്തിവരുന്നതായി ഭാരാവഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു. ജാതിയോ മതമോ വംശമോ ദേശമോ വ്യത്യാസമില്ലാതെ ആയിരക്കണക്കിന് ആളുകൾ പങ്കെടുത്ത നോമ്പുതുറക്ക് സജീഷ്, അൻസാർ, ശശികുമാർ, ഷെർളി മോൻ, അരുൺ, വിനോദ്, സോനശശി, പ്രജിഷ സജിഷ്, സനൽ, പ്രദീപ്, സുജിത്ത്, മിഥുൻ, ശരിധരൻ എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
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