Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    15 Aug 2025 1:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    15 Aug 2025 1:55 PM IST

    ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം; 17 മു​ത​ൽ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം; 17 മു​ത​ൽ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 17മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​ൻ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി.​കൂ​റ​ച്ചു ദി​വ​സം നീ​ണ്ടു​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ ​പ്ര​തി​ഭാ​സം തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ, അ​ൽ വു​സ്ത, ദോ​ഫാ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളെ​യും അ​ൽ ഹ​ജ​ർ പ​ർ​വ​ത​നി​ര​ക​ളു​ടെ ചി​ല ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളേ​യും ബാ​ധി​ച്ചേ​ക്കും. അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷം മേ​ഘാ​വൃ​ത​വും ഇ​ട​ക്കി​ടെ മ​ഴ​യും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കും. സ്ഥി​തി​ഗ​തി​ക​ൾ സൂ​ക്ഷ്മ​മാ​യി നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ക​യ​ണെ​ന്ന് നാ​ഷ​നൽ മ​ൾ​ട്ടി-​ഹാ​സാ​ർ​ഡ് ഏ​ർ​ലി വാ​ണി​ങ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Rain Gulf News Oman News Low Pressure
