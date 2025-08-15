Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 Aug 2025 1:55 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Aug 2025 1:55 PM IST
ന്യൂനമർദം; 17 മുതൽ മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതtext_fields
News Summary - Low pressure; possibility of rain from 17th
മസ്കത്ത്: ആഗസ്റ്റ് 17മുതൽ രാജ്യത്ത് ന്യൂനമർദം ബാധിക്കുമെന്ന് ഒമാൻ കാലാവസ്ഥാ നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം കാലാവസ്ഥാ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നൽകി.കൂറച്ചു ദിവസം നീണ്ടുനിൽക്കുന്ന ഈ പ്രതിഭാസം തെക്കൻ ശർഖിയ, അൽ വുസ്ത, ദോഫാർ ഗവർണറേറ്റുകളെയും അൽ ഹജർ പർവതനിരകളുടെ ചില ഭാഗങ്ങളേയും ബാധിച്ചേക്കും. അന്തരീക്ഷം മേഘാവൃതവും ഇടക്കിടെ മഴയും ഉണ്ടാകും. സ്ഥിതിഗതികൾ സൂക്ഷ്മമായി നിരീക്ഷിച്ചുവരുകയണെന്ന് നാഷനൽ മൾട്ടി-ഹാസാർഡ് ഏർലി വാണിങ് സെന്റർ അറിയിച്ചു.
