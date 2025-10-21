Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
21 Oct 2025 9:19 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Oct 2025 9:19 AM IST
അറബിക്കടലിൽ ന്യൂനമർദം; നിരീക്ഷിച്ച് ഒമാൻ
News Summary - Low pressure in the Arabian Sea; Oman is monitoring
മസ്കത്ത്: അറബിക്കടലിൽ ഉഷ്ണമേഖല ന്യൂനമർദം രൂപപ്പെടുന്നതായി ദേശീയ മൾട്ടി-ഹസാർഡ് ഏർലി വാണിങ് സെന്റർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഈ സംവിധാനത്തിന്റെ മധ്യഭാഗത്ത് മണിക്കൂറിൽ 31മുതൽ 50 കി.മീറ്റർ വേഗത്തിലാണ് കാറ്റ് വീശുന്നത്.
ഒമാനിൽ നേരിട്ട് ആഘാതമേൽപ്പിക്കാതെ ഇത് വടക്കുപടിഞ്ഞാറോട്ട് നീങ്ങുമെന്ന് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നു. ഉയർന്നതും ഇടത്തരവുമായ മേഘങ്ങളുടെ രൂപവത്കരണത്തിന് സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്. സ്ഥിതിഗതികൾ നിരീക്ഷിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
