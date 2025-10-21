Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Oct 2025 9:19 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Oct 2025 9:19 AM IST

    അ​റ​ബി​ക്ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം; നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച് ഒ​മാ​ൻ

    അ​റ​ബി​ക്ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം; നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച് ഒ​മാ​ൻ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: അ​റ​ബി​ക്ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ഉ​ഷ്ണ​മേ​ഖ​ല ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​താ​യി ദേ​ശീ​യ മ​ൾ​ട്ടി-​ഹ​സാ​ർ​ഡ് ഏ​ർ​ലി വാ​ണി​ങ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ മ​ധ്യ​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത് മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​ൽ 31മു​ത​ൽ 50 കി.​മീ​റ്റ​ർ വേ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് കാ​റ്റ് വീ​ശു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ നേ​രി​ട്ട് ആ​ഘാ​ത​മേ​ൽ​പ്പി​ക്കാ​തെ ഇ​ത് വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റോ​ട്ട് നീ​ങ്ങു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന​തും ഇ​ട​ത്ത​ര​വു​മാ​യ മേ​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ട്. സ്ഥി​തി​ഗ​തി​ക​ൾ നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:arabian seaLow PressuregulfmonitoringOman
    News Summary - Low pressure in the Arabian Sea; Oman is monitoring
