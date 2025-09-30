Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഅറബിക്കടലിൽ ന്യൂനമർദം...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Sept 2025 12:20 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Sept 2025 12:20 PM IST

    അറബിക്കടലിൽ ന്യൂനമർദം രൂപപ്പെടുന്നു; ഒമാനെ നേരിട്ട് ബാധിക്കില്ല

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അറബിക്കടലിൽ ന്യൂനമർദം രൂപപ്പെടുന്നു; ഒമാനെ നേരിട്ട് ബാധിക്കില്ല
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: അ​റ​ബി​ക്ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​താ​യി ഒ​മാ​ൻ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലെ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ മ​ൾ​ട്ടി ഹ​സാ​ർ​ഡ് ഏ​ർ​ലി വാ​ണി​ങ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​ടു​ത്ത മൂ​ന്നു​ദി​വ​സം​വ​രെ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​നേ​റ്റി​നെ ഇ​ത് നേ​രി​ട്ട് ബാ​ധി​ക്കി​ല്ല. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, ഏ​റ്റ​വും പു​തി​യ ഉ​പ​ഗ്ര​ഹ​ചി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​ശ​ക​ല​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച്, പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യ മേ​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഒ​ഴു​ക്കു​ണ്ട്.

    ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം ക്ര​മേ​ണ പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റോ​ട്ട് വ​ട​ക്കു​കി​ഴ​ക്ക​ൻ അ​റേ​ബ്യ​ൻ​ക​ട​ലി​ലേ​ക്ക് നീ​ങ്ങു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ക​രു​തു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman Newsarabian seaWeather Updatesgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Low pressure forming in Arabian Sea; will not directly affect Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X