അറബിക്കടലിൽ ന്യൂനമർദം രൂപപ്പെടുന്നു; ഒമാനെ നേരിട്ട് ബാധിക്കില്ല

30 Sept 2025 12:20 PM IST
30 Sept 2025 12:20 PM IST
അറബിക്കടലിൽ ന്യൂനമർദം രൂപപ്പെടുന്നു; ഒമാനെ നേരിട്ട് ബാധിക്കില്ലtext_fields
മസ്കത്ത്: അറബിക്കടലിൽ ന്യൂനമർദം രൂപപ്പെടുന്നതായി ഒമാൻ കാലാവസ്ഥ നിരീക്ഷണകേന്ദ്രത്തിലെ നാഷനൽ മൾട്ടി ഹസാർഡ് ഏർലി വാണിങ് സെന്റർ അറിയിച്ചു. അടുത്ത മൂന്നുദിവസംവരെ സുൽത്താനേറ്റിനെ ഇത് നേരിട്ട് ബാധിക്കില്ല. അതേസമയം, ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ ഉപഗ്രഹചിത്രങ്ങളും വിശകലനങ്ങളും അനുസരിച്ച്, പ്രദേശത്ത് സജീവമായ മേഘങ്ങളുടെ ഒഴുക്കുണ്ട്.
ന്യൂനമർദം ക്രമേണ പടിഞ്ഞാറോട്ട് വടക്കുകിഴക്കൻ അറേബ്യൻകടലിലേക്ക് നീങ്ങുമെന്നാണ് കരുതുന്നതെന്നും അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
