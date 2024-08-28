Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 28 Aug 2024 7:22 AM GMT
    date_range 28 Aug 2024 7:22 AM GMT

    അ​റ​ബി​ക്ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു

    Arabian Sea,
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: അ​റ​ബി​ക്ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യി കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. നി​ല​വി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഉ​പ​ഭൂ​ഖ​ണ്ഡ​ത്തി​ന് വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റാ​യാ​ണ് ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ്ഥാ​നം. ഇ​ത് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച​യോ​ടെ​യോ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടോ​ടെ​യോ പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ് ദി​ശ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് നീ​ങ്ങു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ക​രു​തു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ഘാ​തം അ​ടു​ത്ത നാ​ല് ദി​വ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ഒ​മാ​നെ ബാ​ധി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsArabian SeaLow pressureGulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Low pressure formed in Arabian Sea
