Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 29 July 2024 7:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 July 2024 7:28 AM GMT

    ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം; നാ​ളെ മു​ത​ൽ മ​ഴ​ക്ക്​ സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം; നാ​ളെ മു​ത​ൽ മ​ഴ​ക്ക്​ സാ​ധ്യ​ത
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: അ​റ​ബി​ക്ക​ട​ലി​ൽ രൂ​പം​കൊ​ണ്ട ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീട്ട് മു​ത​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വ​രെ ഒ​മാ​നെ ബാ​ധി​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന്​ ഒ​മാ​ൻ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    മി​ക്ക ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലും വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത തീ​വ്ര​ത​യു​ള്ള ഒ​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട മ​ഴ​ പെ​യ്​​തേ​ക്കും. ചി​ല പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ട​ക്കി​ടെ ഇ​ടി​മി​ന്ന​ലോ​ടു കൂ​ടി​യ മ​ഴ​യും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യേ​ക്കാം. വാ​ദി​ക​ൾ നി​റ​ഞ്ഞൊ​ഴു​കും. സ്ഥി​തി​ഗ​തി​ക​ൾ സൂ​ക്ഷ്മ​മാ​യി നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച്​ കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ മ​ൾ​ട്ടി ഹാ​സാ​ർ​ഡ്സ് എ​ർ​ലി വാ​ണി​ങ്​ സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

