Posted Ondate_range 29 July 2024 7:28 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 29 July 2024 7:28 AM GMT
ന്യൂനമർദം; നാളെ മുതൽ മഴക്ക് സാധ്യത
News Summary - low pressure; Chance of rain from tomorrow
മസ്കത്ത്: അറബിക്കടലിൽ രൂപംകൊണ്ട ന്യൂനമർദം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് മുതൽ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വരെ ഒമാനെ ബാധിക്കാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് ഒമാൻ കാലാവസ്ഥ നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം അറിയിച്ചു.
മിക്ക ഗവർണറേറ്റുകളിലും വ്യത്യസ്ത തീവ്രതയുള്ള ഒറ്റപ്പെട്ട മഴ പെയ്തേക്കും. ചില പ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ ഇടക്കിടെ ഇടിമിന്നലോടു കൂടിയ മഴയും ഉണ്ടായേക്കാം. വാദികൾ നിറഞ്ഞൊഴുകും. സ്ഥിതിഗതികൾ സൂക്ഷ്മമായി നിരീക്ഷിച്ച് കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് നാഷനൽ മൾട്ടി ഹാസാർഡ്സ് എർലി വാണിങ് സെന്റർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
