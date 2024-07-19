Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 July 2024 6:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 July 2024 6:53 AM GMT

    മ​ഹ്ദ​യി​ൽ നേ​രി​യ ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ബു​റൈ​മി ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ നേ​രിയ ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച 12.09 നാ​ണ് മ​ഹ്ദ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ​തെ​ന്ന്​ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഖാ​ബൂ​സ് സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​യി​ലെ ഭൂ​ക​മ്പ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 267 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ്-​വ​ട​ക്ക് പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റാ​ണ് ഈ ​ഭൂ​ക​മ്പ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​ഭ​വ​കേ​ന്ദ്രം.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:earthquakeOman News
    News Summary - Light earthquake in Mahda
