Posted Ondate_range 19 July 2024 6:53 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 19 July 2024 6:53 AM GMT
മഹ്ദയിൽ നേരിയ ഭൂചലനംtext_fields
News Summary - Light earthquake in Mahda
മസ്കത്ത്: ബുറൈമി ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽ നേരിയ ഭൂചലനം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടു. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച പുലർച്ച 12.09 നാണ് മഹ്ദ വിലായത്തിൽ ഭൂചലനം ഉണ്ടായതെന്ന് സുൽത്താൻ ഖാബൂസ് സർവകലാശാലയിലെ ഭൂകമ്പ നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം അറിയിച്ചു. മസ്കത്തിൽനിന്ന് 267 കിലോമീറ്റർ പടിഞ്ഞാറ്-വടക്ക് പടിഞ്ഞാറാണ് ഈ ഭൂകമ്പത്തിന്റെ പ്രഭവകേന്ദ്രം.
