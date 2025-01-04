Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Jan 2025 2:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Jan 2025 2:43 PM IST

    അ​മീ​റാ​ത്തി​ൽ നേ​രി​യ ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം

    അ​മീ​റാ​ത്തി​ൽ നേ​രി​യ ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ അ​മീ​റാ​ത്ത് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ നേ​രീ​യ ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം അു​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യി സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഖാ​ബൂ​സ് സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​യി​ലെ ഭൂ​ക​മ്പ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക സ​മ​യം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി 10.49നാ​ണ് ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. റി​ക്ട​ർ സ്‌​കെ​യി​ലി​ൽ 0.9 തീ​വ്ര​ത രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം അ​ഞ്ച് കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ ആ​ഴ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 16 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ തെ​ക്ക് പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റാ​ണ് പ്ര​ഭ​വ​കേ​ന്ദ്രം.

