Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightലൈഫ്‌ലൈൻ മെഡിക്കൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Dec 2025 11:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Dec 2025 11:29 AM IST

    ലൈഫ്‌ലൈൻ മെഡിക്കൽ സെൻറർ വാർഷിക കുടുംബ സംഗമം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ലൈഫ്‌ലൈൻ മെഡിക്കൽ സെൻറർ വാർഷിക കുടുംബ സംഗമം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ദാ​ർ​സൈ​ത്ത് ലൈ​ഫ്‌​ലൈ​ൻ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ന്റെ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ദാ​ർ​സൈ​ത്ത് ലൈ​ഫ്‌​ലൈ​ൻ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെൻറ​റി​ന്റെ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം റൂ​വി സി.​ബി.​ഡി ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. സെൻറ​ർ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ ഷി​ജു കു​ര്യ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ 10 വ​ർ​ഷം സേ​വ​നം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ സ്റ്റാ​ഫ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. ആ​സി​ഫ്, പ്ര​ശാ​ന്ത്, റ​ൺ​വി​ജ​യ്, വി​ദാ​ദ്, ജി​ൻ​സി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്‌ പോ​ൾ​സ​ൺ, വി​നീ​ത്, ഷെ​സ്സി, ഡോ. ​മു​ഹ്‌​സി​ൻ, ഡോ. ​മു​ജീ​ബ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രു​ടെ​യും സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണം പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യെ വി​ജ​യ​ക​ര​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി മാ​നേ​ജ്മെൻറ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Medical centergulfFamily ReunionLifeline
    News Summary - Lifeline Medical Center Annual Family Reunion
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X