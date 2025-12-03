Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 3 Dec 2025 11:29 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 Dec 2025 11:29 AM IST
ലൈഫ്ലൈൻ മെഡിക്കൽ സെൻറർ വാർഷിക കുടുംബ സംഗമംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Lifeline Medical Center Annual Family Reunion
Listen to this Article
മസ്കത്ത്: ദാർസൈത്ത് ലൈഫ്ലൈൻ മെഡിക്കൽ സെൻററിന്റെ വാർഷിക കുടുംബ സംഗമം റൂവി സി.ബി.ഡി ഏരിയയിൽ നടന്നു. സെൻറർ മാനേജർ ഷിജു കുര്യൻ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു.
സ്ഥാപനത്തിൽ 10 വർഷം സേവനം പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയ സ്റ്റാഫ് അംഗങ്ങളെ ആദരിച്ചു. ആസിഫ്, പ്രശാന്ത്, റൺവിജയ്, വിദാദ്, ജിൻസി എന്നിവർ ചടങ്ങിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
വിവിധ കലാപരിപാടികൾക്ക് പോൾസൺ, വിനീത്, ഷെസ്സി, ഡോ. മുഹ്സിൻ, ഡോ. മുജീബ് എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം വഹിച്ചു. എല്ലാവരുടെയും സഹകരണം പരിപാടിയെ വിജയകരമാക്കിയതായി മാനേജ്മെൻറ് അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story