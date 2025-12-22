Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Dec 2025 12:17 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Dec 2025 12:17 PM IST

    ‘ലീ​ഗ​ൽ ലൈ​റ്റ്’ നി​യ​മ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ ക്ലാ​സ്

    ‘ലീ​ഗ​ൽ ലൈ​റ്റ്’ നി​യ​മ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ ക്ലാ​സ്
    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​യ​മ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ ക്ലാ​സി​ൽ നി​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഫ്യൂ​ച്ച​ർ സ്കി​ൽ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി ഗാ​ല​യി​ൽ ‘ലീ​ഗ​ൽ ലൈ​റ്റ്’ എ​ന്ന ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ നി​യ​മ​വ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളെ കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ ക്ലാ​സ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ഒ​മാ​ൻ തൃ​ശൂ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ലീ​ഗ​ൽ അ​ഡ്വൈ​സ​ർ അ​ഡ്വ. പ്ര​സാ​ദ് തൊ​ഴി​ൽ​നി​യ​മം, ലേ​ബ​ർ നി​യ​മം, ക​മ്പ​നി നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ആ​സ്പ​ദ​മാ​ക്കി ക്ലാ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജ​യ​ശ​ങ്ക​ർ പാ​ലി​ശ്ശേ​രി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി വാ​സു​ദേ​വ​ൻ ത​ളി​യാ​റ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ഷ​ബീ​ർ ജ​ലാ​ൽ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദാ​ലി ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Omanigulfnewsgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - ‘Legal Light’ Legal Awareness Class
