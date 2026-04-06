Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഹദഫ് അതിർത്തിയിൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 6 April 2026 6:06 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 April 2026 6:06 PM IST

    ഹദഫ് അതിർത്തിയിൽ പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുടെ വൻ ശേഖരം പിടികൂടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    oman
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അതിർത്തിയിൽ പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുടെ വൻ ശേഖരം

    മസ്കത്ത്: യു.എ.ഇയുമായി അതിർത്തി പങ്കിടുന്ന ബുറൈമിയിലെ ഹദഫ് ചെക്ക്പോസ്റ്റിൽ വൻ പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുടെ കടത്ത് ഒമാൻ കസ്റ്റംസ് അധികൃതർ തടഞ്ഞു. വാഹന പരിശോധനക്കിടെ സൂക്ഷ്മമായി ഒളിപ്പിച്ച നിലയിൽ ഏകദേശം 95.88 കിലോ നിരോധിത പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു.

    കാറിന്റെ വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളിലായി പാക്കറ്റുകളിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച നിലയിലായിരുന്നു ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ. പിടിയിലായവർക്കെതിരെ നിയമ നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചതായി ഒമാൻ കസ്റ്റംസ് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime NewsOman NewsbordercaughtTobacco Produtcs
    News Summary - Large quantity of tobacco products intercepted at Hadaf border
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X