ഹദഫ് അതിർത്തിയിൽ പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുടെ വൻ ശേഖരം പിടികൂടി

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Posted Ondate_range 6 April 2026 6:06 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 April 2026 6:06 PM IST
ഹദഫ് അതിർത്തിയിൽ പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുടെ വൻ ശേഖരം പിടികൂടിtext_fields
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News Summary - Large quantity of tobacco products intercepted at Hadaf border
മസ്കത്ത്: യു.എ.ഇയുമായി അതിർത്തി പങ്കിടുന്ന ബുറൈമിയിലെ ഹദഫ് ചെക്ക്പോസ്റ്റിൽ വൻ പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുടെ കടത്ത് ഒമാൻ കസ്റ്റംസ് അധികൃതർ തടഞ്ഞു. വാഹന പരിശോധനക്കിടെ സൂക്ഷ്മമായി ഒളിപ്പിച്ച നിലയിൽ ഏകദേശം 95.88 കിലോ നിരോധിത പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു.
കാറിന്റെ വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളിലായി പാക്കറ്റുകളിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച നിലയിലായിരുന്നു ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ. പിടിയിലായവർക്കെതിരെ നിയമ നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചതായി ഒമാൻ കസ്റ്റംസ് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
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