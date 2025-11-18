Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 Nov 2025 11:58 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Nov 2025 12:00 PM IST
കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kuwaiti expatriates stranded in their home country
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിൽ ദീർഘകാലം പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന കോഴിക്കോട് ചേമഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി പൂക്കാട് വാളിയിൽ മുഹമ്മദലി (57) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. 25 വർഷത്തോളം കുവൈത്തിൽ ടാക്സി ഡ്രൈവർ ആയിരുന്നു. അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് കുവൈത്തിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന മുഹമ്മദലി അടുത്തിടെയാണ് നാട്ടിൽ പോയത്. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണകാരണം. ഭാര്യ: സുഹറ കണ്ണൻ കടവ്. മക്കൾ: ഫർഷാദ് (കുവൈത്ത്), ഫനു, ഫഹീമ.
