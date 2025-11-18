Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ചേ​മ​ഞ്ചേ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പൂ​ക്കാ​ട് വാ​ളി​യി​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി (57) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. 25 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ളം കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ടാ​ക്സി ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​സു​ഖ​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലായി​രു​ന്ന മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി അ​ടു​ത്തി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ പോ​യ​ത്. ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​മാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണ​കാ​ര​ണം. ഭാ​ര്യ: സു​ഹ​റ ക​ണ്ണ​ൻ ക​ട​വ്. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഫ​ർ​ഷാ​ദ് (കു​വൈ​ത്ത്), ഫ​നു, ഫ​ഹീ​മ.

    TAGS:Death NewsGulf Newskozhikode nativeKuwaiti expatriate
    News Summary - Kuwaiti expatriates stranded in their home country
