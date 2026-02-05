Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    കെ.എസ്‌.കെ ദശവാർഷികാഘോഷം ഏപ്രിലിൽ

    കെ.എസ്‌.കെ ദശവാർഷികാഘോഷം ഏപ്രിലിൽ
    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്‌ സൗ​ഹ്യ​ദ​ക്കൂ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    Listen to this Article

    സ​ലാ​ല: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്‌ സൗ​ഹ്യ​ദ​ക്കൂ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​ത്താ​മ​ത്‌ വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 24ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്‌ ഏ​ഴി​ന് യൂ​ത്ത്‌ കോം​പ്ല​ക്സി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ എം.​എ​ൻ. കാ​ര​ശ്ശേ​രി മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​വും.

    റി​ഥം ഓ​ഫ്‌ കാ​ലി​ക്ക​റ്റി​ന്റെ സം​ഗീ​ത​നി​ശ​യും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും. അ​ൽ ത​വീ​ൻ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ എം.​ഡി അ​ബ്‌​ദു സ​ലാം ഹാ​ജി പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ഫി​റോ​സ്‌ കു​റ്റ്യാ​ടി, ക​രു​ണ​ൻ, മ​റ്റു ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

