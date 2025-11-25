Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    25 Nov 2025 1:31 PM IST
    25 Nov 2025 1:31 PM IST

    കെ.​എ​സ്.​കെ സ​ലാ​ല കു​ടും​ബസം​ഗ​മം

    കെ.​എ​സ്.​കെ സ​ലാ​ല കു​ടും​ബസം​ഗ​മം
    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​ക്കൂ​ട്ടം സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച കു​ടും​ബസം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    സ​ലാ​ല: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​ക്കൂ​ട്ടം അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും ഒ​ത്തു​ചേ​ര​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. 'സ്നേ​ഹോ​ത്സ​വം 25' എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ ഹം​ദാ​ൻ പ്ലാ​സ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഗ​മം. എ.​പി. ക​രു​ണ​ൻ, ഫി​റോ​സ് കു​റ്റ്യാ​ടി, ദാ​സ​ൻ എം.​കെ, കെ.​കെ. റ​ഷീ​ദ്, മ​ധു ടി. ​വ​ട​ക​ര എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി. ബാ​ബു സി.​പി, അ​ർ​ച്ച​ന പ്ര​ശാ​ന്ത്, ഫ​സീ​ല ന​സീ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു. ര​ജി​ഷ ബാ​ബു, നി​മി​ഷ സി​ജു എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​വ​താ​ര​ക​രാ​യി.

