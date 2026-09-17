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Madhyamam
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    കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    മസ്കത്ത്: കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. നടക്കാവ് തോപ്പയിൽ ബീരാൻ കോയ-റാബിയ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ റിസാൽ (41) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. അൽ ഖു​വൈറിലെ കമ്പനിയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്ത്വരുകയായിരുന്നു. കെ എംസിസി കെയർ വിങ്ങിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ മരണാനന്തര നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാത്രി നാട്ടിലേക്കു കൊണ്ട് പോകും.

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