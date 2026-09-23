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Madhyamam
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    കോട്ടയം കൂട്ടായ്മ സലാലയിൽ ഓണാഘോഷം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

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    കോട്ടയം കൂട്ടായ്മ സലാലയിൽ ഓണാഘോഷം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു
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    കോട്ടയം കൂട്ടായ്മ സലാലയിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ഓണാഘോഷത്തിൽനിന്ന്

    സലാല: കോട്ടയം ജില്ലക്കാരുടെ സലാലയിലെ കൂട്ടായ്മ 'ക്ലബ്ബ് ഫോർ എൽ കോട്ടയം' സലാലയിൽ ഓണാഘോഷം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. സിൽവർ ഡയമണ്ട് ഹാളിൽ നടന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ പ്രസിഡന്റ് എം.എൻ.സജയ് അധ്യക്ഷതവഹിച്ചു. ഡോ:കെ.സനാതനൻ ഉദ് ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. ഡോ: അബൂബക്കർ സിദ്ദീഖ് ആശംസകൾ നേർന്നു.

    അത്തപ്പുക്കളം, മാവേലി എഴുന്നുള്ളത്ത്, വടംവലി വിവിധ ഓണക്കളികൾ, ഓണസദ്യ എന്നിവ നടന്നു. സൗമ്യ ചിന്റു സ്വാഗതവും ഉഷബിജു നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു.കുടുംബങ്ങൾ ഉൾപ്പടെ നിരവധി പേർ സംബന്ധിച്ചു.

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