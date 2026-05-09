സലാലയിലെ കോട്ടയം അസോസിയേഷൻ ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു

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Posted Ondate_range 9 May 2026 12:55 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 May 2026 12:55 PM IST
സലാലയിലെ കോട്ടയം അസോസിയേഷൻ ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തുtext_fields
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News Summary - Kottayam Association in Salalah elected office bearers
സലാല: കോട്ടയം ജില്ലക്കാരായ സലാലയിലെ പ്രവാസികളുടെ കൂട്ടായ്മയായ ‘ക്ലബ് 4L കോട്ടയം’ പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. മ്യൂസിക് ഹാളിൽ നടന്ന സംഗമത്തിൽ എം.എൻ.സജയനെ പ്രസിഡന്റായും , സുരേഷ് ഇളയശ്ശേരിയെ സെക്രട്ടറിയായും , ഉഷ ബിജുവിനെ ട്രഷററായും തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. നാടിന്റെ തനതു സംസ്കാരം പുതു തലമുറക്ക് പരിചയപ്പെടുത്തുക. അത്യാവശ്യ സമയത്ത് കൈത്താങ്ങാവുക എന്നിവയാണ് കൂട്ടായ്മയുടെ ലക്ഷ്യം. സുരേഷ് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. സൗമ്യ ചിന്റു സ്വാഗതം പറഞ്ഞു.
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