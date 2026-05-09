Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസലാലയിലെ കോട്ടയം...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 9 May 2026 12:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 May 2026 12:55 PM IST

    സലാലയിലെ കോട്ടയം അസോസിയേഷൻ ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സലാലയിലെ കോട്ടയം അസോസിയേഷൻ ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ക്ലബ്‌ 4L കോട്ടയം’ പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികളായ എം.എൻ.സജയൻ (പ്രസി.), സുരേഷ്‌ ഇളയശ്ശേരി (സെക്ര.), ഉഷ ബിജു ( ട്രഷ.) 

    സലാല: കോട്ടയം ജില്ലക്കാരായ സലാലയിലെ പ്രവാസികളുടെ കൂട്ടായ്‌മയായ ‘ക്ലബ്‌ 4L കോട്ടയം’ പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. മ്യൂസിക്‌ ഹാളിൽ നടന്ന സംഗമത്തിൽ എം.എൻ.സജയനെ പ്രസിഡന്റായും , സുരേഷ്‌ ഇളയശ്ശേരിയെ സെക്രട്ടറിയായും , ഉഷ ബിജുവിനെ ട്രഷററായും തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. നാടിന്റെ തനതു സംസ്‌കാരം പുതു തലമുറക്ക്‌ പരിചയപ്പെടുത്തുക. അത്യാവശ്യ സമയത്ത്‌ കൈത്താങ്ങാവുക എന്നിവയാണ് കൂട്ടായ്‌മയുടെ ലക്ഷ്യം. സുരേഷ്‌ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. സൗമ്യ ചിന്റു സ്വാഗതം പറഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewssalalahgulfKottayam Association
    News Summary - Kottayam Association in Salalah elected office bearers
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X