Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Feb 2024 4:04 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Feb 2024 4:04 PM GMT

    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനില്‍ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയില്‍

    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനില്‍ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയില്‍
    മസ്കത്ത്: കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവിനെ ഒമാനിലെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തി. ഇടമുളക്കലിലെ ബിസ്മില്ലാപാലം വീട്ടില്‍ സൈഫുദ്ദീൻ (45) ആണ് മവാലയിലെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച‌ത്.

    പരേതനായ മുഹമ്മദ് റാഷിദ്-ആബിദാ ബീവി ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ഷീജ ബീവി‌. മക്കള്‍: മുഹമ്മദ് സയ്യിദ്, മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാന്‍.

    TAGS:Kollam native death
    News Summary - Kollam native found dead in Oman
