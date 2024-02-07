കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനില്‍ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയില്‍

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 Feb 2024 4:04 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 Feb 2024 4:04 PM GMT
കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനില് താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയില്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kollam native found dead in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവിനെ ഒമാനിലെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയില് കണ്ടെത്തി. ഇടമുളക്കലിലെ ബിസ്മില്ലാപാലം വീട്ടില് സൈഫുദ്ദീൻ (45) ആണ് മവാലയിലെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ചത്.
പരേതനായ മുഹമ്മദ് റാഷിദ്-ആബിദാ ബീവി ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ഷീജ ബീവി. മക്കള്: മുഹമ്മദ് സയ്യിദ്, മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാന്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story