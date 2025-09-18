Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Sept 2025 5:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Sept 2025 5:16 PM IST

    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിലെ താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ചനിലയിൽ

    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിലെ താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ചനിലയിൽ
     ഷാജി വിഷ്ണു

    മസ്‌കത്ത്: കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശിയെ ഇബ്ര സഫാലയില്‍ മരിച്ചനിലയില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തി. വെളിച്ചിക്കാല, കൈതക്കുഴി മിഷന്‍ വില്ലയില്‍ ഷാജി വിഷ്ണുവിനെ(26)യാണ് താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ചനിലയില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

    കുടിവെള്ള വിതരണ കമ്പനിയിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: ഷാജി, മാതാവ്: ബിന്ദു. നടപടികള്‍ പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവര്‍ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Kollam native found dead at residence in Oman
